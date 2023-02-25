Amanda "Amy" Erkenswick: 2023 candidate for Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 board

Bio

Town: Wheaton

Age on Election Day: 36

Occupation: Part-time bookkeeper

Employer: Ivy Restaurant

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: I am running for school board because I love CUSD200 and I desire for every student within this district to have an exemplary education and for the community stakeholders to feel confident in the fiscal responsibility of their school district.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: A school board approves and oversees the implementation of curriculum. It's important that the school board ensures that educators have the supports and tools necessary to succeed with the curriculum they approve.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: At present, there has been a new Illustrative Math curriculum implemented this year for K-5. This semester the district is also piloting at the K-5 level two additional ELA curricula. IM is also planned to roll out at the 6-8 level. My concern is that our teachers might be overwhelmed and students might be overloaded with new material.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: I am committed to holding myself and every other board member and administrator accountable for the policies in place as well as policies yet to be drafted. I am not concerned with popularity. I am concerned with serving my community and the students within it well.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: I believe we have learned that kids thrive when they're in school. We have also learned that some families require alternative options for schooling. I commend our district's efforts in the Virtual Academy and think it's a great option in the future for families requiring schooling which does not require in-person learning.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: In group settings, as it refers to policy setting, I am usually a leader. I prioritize listening and understanding to ensure I am well-informed about the issues and challenges at hand. Once adequately informed my goal is always to look for consensus, but be decisive.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am an engaged parent whose only ambition is to serve in a way that demonstrates my deep care for our students and our community.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: The public education system should not be making available to our minor children sexually explicit materials. Our school district would be better served without them.