Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates to start special branch pickup after ice storm

The villages of Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates will begin a special branch pickup on Monday, Feb. 27, for trees and branches downed during the ice storm on Feb. 22.

Tree debris from private property should be moved to the curb by 7 a.m. Monday for pickup.

Schaumburg is specifying that branches for its pickup should be no larger than 8 inches in diameter.

Once the special branch pickup begins, it may take crews a week or more to collect all of the debris.

Crews in both villages anticipate making only one pass through residential areas. Schaumburg residents with additional questions can dial 311 in the village or call (847) 895-4500 from outside.