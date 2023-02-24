 

Gurnee man sentenced for forging signature on stolen check

  • Freddie J. Howard

    Freddie J. Howard

 
By Emily K. Coleman
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 2/24/2023 6:37 PM

A 25-year-old Gurnee man accused of stealing checks and using one to steal $1,325 was sentenced to four years in prison.

As part of a plea deal, Freddie J. Howard pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to forgery. In exchange, a theft charge, was dismissed, according to McHenry County Judge James Cowlin's sentencing order.

 

Howard was accused of stealing another man's checks in March 2020 and writing a fraudulent check to another person. The Crystal Lake Police Department investigated the case.

Howard must serve at least 50% of the four-year sentence and will receive credit for 779 days spent in custody.

Howard subsequently was returned to the Shawnee Correctional Center, where he had been serving a six-year prison sentence for an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon conviction in Lake County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

In that case, Howard pleaded guilty last March to illegally possessing a firearm in a vehicle without a Firearm Owner's Identification card, Lake County court records show. In exchange for his guilty plea, two other charges -- two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon -- were dismissed.

He is to serve at least 50% of that six-year sentence and received credit for 156 days in custody.

He is expected to be paroled in October 2024, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 