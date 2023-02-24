Former Arlington Park marketing chief appointed to racing board
Arlington Park's former marketing director has been appointed to the Illinois Racing Board.
Alyssa Ali Murphy, currently director of marketing for @properties, was chosen by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a spot on the regulatory panel that provides oversight of the horse racing industry and the two remaining racetracks in the state: Hawthorne and Fairmount.
Murphy, of Trout Valley, worked for the now-shuttered Arlington Heights track for a dozen years, including time as director of marketing and communications, marketing manager and promotions coordinator. At Arlington, she oversaw a $1.5 million budget to manage paid media, event content and digital initiatives. She also is an experienced equestrian in dressage, and her father was a horse trainer.
Her term on the panel expires in July 2028.
|