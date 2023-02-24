Former Arlington Park marketing chief appointed to racing board

Alyssa Ali Murphy, the one-time marketing chief at Arlington Park, was named to the Illinois Racing Board. Daily Herald File Photo 2016

Arlington Park's former marketing director has been appointed to the Illinois Racing Board.

Alyssa Ali Murphy, currently director of marketing for @properties, was chosen by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a spot on the regulatory panel that provides oversight of the horse racing industry and the two remaining racetracks in the state: Hawthorne and Fairmount.

Murphy, of Trout Valley, worked for the now-shuttered Arlington Heights track for a dozen years, including time as director of marketing and communications, marketing manager and promotions coordinator. At Arlington, she oversaw a $1.5 million budget to manage paid media, event content and digital initiatives. She also is an experienced equestrian in dressage, and her father was a horse trainer.

Her term on the panel expires in July 2028.