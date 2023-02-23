Worker killed after being trapped in a water main vault

A Westmont village worker died Thursday morning when he became trapped in an underground water main vault, with water from a broken main entering it.

Authorities identified the worker as Matt Heiden, a water department employee.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at 60th Street and Deming Place. Heiden was removed at 12:40 p.m., and CPR was performed. He then was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Heiden was a seasonal worker in the water department in 2019 and 2021, became a part-time worker in 2021, and recently started working full-time for the village.

According to a news release from the village, further information is not available.