Westmont worker dies after being trapped in a water main vault

Firefighters try to rescue a Westmont village worker who became trapped Thursday morning in an underground water main vault at 60th Street and Deming Place. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A Westmont village worker died Thursday morning after he became trapped in an underground water main vault, with water from a broken main entering it.

Authorities identified the worker as Matt Heiden, a water department employee.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at 60th Street and Deming Place, in a residential neighborhood on the southeast side of town. Heiden was removed at 12:40 p.m., and CPR was performed. He then was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Heiden was a seasonal worker in the water department in 2019 and 2021, became a part-time worker in 2021 and recently started working full time for the village.

According to a news release from the village, further information is not available.