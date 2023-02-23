Westmont worker dies after being trapped in a water main vault
Updated 2/23/2023 4:26 PM
A Westmont village worker died Thursday morning after he became trapped in an underground water main vault, with water from a broken main entering it.
Authorities identified the worker as Matt Heiden, a water department employee.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. at 60th Street and Deming Place, in a residential neighborhood on the southeast side of town. Heiden was removed at 12:40 p.m., and CPR was performed. He then was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
Heiden was a seasonal worker in the water department in 2019 and 2021, became a part-time worker in 2021 and recently started working full time for the village.
According to a news release from the village, further information is not available.
