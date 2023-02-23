Lake Park film society to host spring screening March 1

Lake Park High School's Film Appreciation Society is hosting its spring semester screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the West Campus auditorium, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Roselle.

The featured film at the free event will be the 1954 thriller "Rear Window," directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Jimmy Stewart, Grace Kelly and Thelma Ritter. Often imitated, the film's approach to narrative established it as a true touchstone in cinema.

Community film buffs are invited to attend the cinematic presentation and stay for an in-depth panel discussion regarding the background and history of the film. Patrons also can cast their votes for future film selections.

The Lake Park Film Appreciation Society aims to engage the community in the presentation, exploration, interpretation, and critical discussion of classic cinema. For more information, contact sgreen@lphs.org, call (630) 529-4500 or visit www.lphs.org.