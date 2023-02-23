Fire officials share tips for staying warm without power

Nearly 100,000 people were without power after Wednesday's nasty production of snow and ice, and by noon Thursday ComEd reported there were still 2,401 active outages.

How can you keep safe and warm in your home during cold weather without power?

Streamwood Fire Chief Mike Meyer said the easy, low-hanging fruit tip is to dress warm in multiple layers, but there are less-obvious ways to keep one's body warm.

"Staying well-fed and eating enough will help the body stay warm," Meyer said. "And we encourage people to keep moving around their house, as well."

Five minutes of jumping jacks or running in place can help too.

Carpentersville Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling advised people to keep safe should they decide to start a fire for warmth.

"Have a 3-foot, kid-free zone around open fires," Schilling said, adding to only light fires in places designed for it.

And never use a gas oven to heat your house, Schilling said.

To further reduce chances of a fire, Schilling advised against using candles as emergency light sources. Flashlights do a better job and are far less likely to start a house fire.

Portable generators are popular, but to use them safely, they must be run outside at least 20 feet from your home, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International. Improper use of generators can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meyer said his department already has responded to multiple 911 calls from residents whose generators had tripped their carbon monoxide alarms.

"It's a good thing their detectors are working because otherwise they wouldn't know," Meyer said.

The danger is real and too often fatal; the National Weather Service said carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after winter storms.