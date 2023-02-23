DuPage health department offers free dental exams for kids March 3

Dentists from the DuPage County Health Department will provide free dental screenings for children on Friday, March 3.

The health department will mark "Give Kids A Smile Day," an American Dental Association program, by offering appointment-only exams.

In addition, children will receive oral health education and a free oral health care kit. Families can call (630) 221-7776 to schedule an appointment for the event. Additional appointments will offered the last week of March as needed.

Children from low-income families are twice as likely to have untreated cavities as higher-income children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking and learning, the CDC says.

Dental health services are available for eligible school-aged children at the DuPage health department's Dental Clinic, 111 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.