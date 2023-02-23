Chicago man pleads guilty in Lisle, Downers Grove-area robberies

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing two businesses in unincorporated Downers Grove and Lisle in 2020, and has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison.

Devonte Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery. He was arrested Jan. 4, 2020, after he and another unidentified man robbed a Domino's Pizza, 5531 Belmont Road, in an unincorporated area near Downers Grove, and a Dunkin Donuts at 4300 Lincolnshire Ave., in Lisle, according to police officials. The two men took hundreds of dollars.

Responding police learned Johnson and his accomplice fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz which had been stolen earlier that day in Bolingbrook.

Johnson was apprehended after a crash involving him and several other vehicles after a high-speed pursuit, police officials said in a news release.