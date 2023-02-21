Watch: Candidates for District 25 weigh in on book objections, all-day kindergarten and more
Updated 2/21/2023 1:45 PM
Incumbents Brian Cerniglia and Scott Filipek join challengers Kevin Michael, Liz Nierman and Maria Zeller Brauer to discuss issues in their race for the Arlington Heights School District 25 board.
They discussed library policies, the implementation of full-day kindergarten, the upcoming superintendent search and the role of the board with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.