Watch: Candidates for District 25 weigh in on book objections, all-day kindergarten and more

Incumbents Brian Cerniglia and Scott Filipek join challengers Kevin Michael, Liz Nierman and Maria Zeller Brauer to discuss issues in their race for the Arlington Heights School District 25 board.

They discussed library policies, the implementation of full-day kindergarten, the upcoming superintendent search and the role of the board with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.