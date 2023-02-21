No injuries reported in late night Winfield house fire

No injuries were reported from a later night house fire in Winfield Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 28W100 block of Manchester Road just after 11 p.m. by residents reporting a blaze on the first floor of the two-story, single-family house.

Residents escaped the house safely before firefighter arrived.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of firefighters' arrival. They were on scene for nearly an hour longer checking for hot spots and further extension of the blaze, but found no signs of additional fire damage.

The house was initially deemed uninhabitable because of smoke damage, but fire officials said the residents would be allowed back today.

The fire started in a room used as an office, but the cause remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was available.