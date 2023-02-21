No injuries in Streamwood fire
Updated 2/21/2023 10:48 PM
No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday evening in Streamwood.
Firefighters responded at 8 p.m. to the 0-100 block of Tall Grass Court, according to a news release from Fire Chief Mike Meyer.
The fire appears to have started in the attached garage, but the official cause has not been determined, the news release said. Damage was estimated at $100,000.
