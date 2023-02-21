Watch: Candidates for District 158 School Board, 4-year term
Updated 2/21/2023 1:36 PM
See candidates for the 4-year term on the Huntley District 158 school board, Melissa Maiorino, Jonathan Dailey, Katherine Policheri, Stephen Bucks, Andrew Bittman and Paula Yensen discuss the issues during an endorsement interview with a representative of the Daily Herald.
