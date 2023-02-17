WATCH: Lake Zurich District 95 candidates talk about their campaigns and the issues
Updated 2/17/2023 5:42 PM
Six candidates seek the three Lake Zurich Unit District 95 School Board seats in the April 4, 2023 election. Watch candidates Shawn Broadfield, Natashia Dannegger, Doug Goldberg, Kristen Paul, Kelly Pinter, Adam Weingarten talk about why they are running and issues facing the district during a Daily Herald Editorial Board endorsement meeting.
