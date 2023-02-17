Warren Dist. 121 candidates discuss campaigns and issues
Updated 2/17/2023 9:56 AM
Watch Warren Township High School District 121 school board candidates talk about their campaigns and discuss issues facing students and the district. Steve Carlson, Tony DeMonte, Marc Piszkiewicz and Beth Pope participated in a Daily Herald Editorial Board Zoom endorsement meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Candidates Lynn Ulrich was unable to attend the meeting and candidate Mercedes Schackleford declined the invitation to participate.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.