Warren Dist. 121 candidates discuss campaigns and issues

Watch Warren Township High School District 121 school board candidates talk about their campaigns and discuss issues facing students and the district. Steve Carlson, Tony DeMonte, Marc Piszkiewicz and Beth Pope participated in a Daily Herald Editorial Board Zoom endorsement meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Candidates Lynn Ulrich was unable to attend the meeting and candidate Mercedes Schackleford declined the invitation to participate.