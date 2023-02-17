Glenbard H.S. Dist. 87 School Board 4-year term candidates talk about campaigns and issues
Updated 2/17/2023 9:56 AM
Glenbard High School District 87 School Board 4-year term candidates talk about their campaigns and discuss issues facing the district. Candidates Jessica Breede, John Kenwood, Keyanna Kincade, Hetal Lee and John Wilharm talk about current leadership, library books, teachers shortages and declining enrollment. Candidates James Shannon, Monika Moro, Martha Mueller and Muhammad Islam Choudhary did not attend the meeting.
