Glenbard D87 school board unexpired 2-year term candidates discuss campaigns and issues
Updated 2/17/2023 9:56 AM
Glenbard High School District 87 school board unexpired 2-year term candidates Margaret DeLaRosa and Jennifer Jendras talk about their campaigns and discuss issues facing students and the district. Current leadership, library books, teachers shortages, declining enrollment and new daily schedules are discussed.
Article Comments
