Defendants in Addison shooting charged with attempted murder, held on $2 million bail

Brandon Pichardo, 23, of Bridgeview

Irubiel Martinez, 19, of Chicago

Damian Gonzales, 24, of Chicago

Efrain Garcia, 27, of Chicago

A DuPage County judge on Saturday set bail at $2 million each for four men facing attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting last week in Addison which DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin described as an ambush.

Brandon Pichardo, 23; Damian Gonzales, 24; Irubiel Martinez, 19 and Efrain Garcia 27 (who authorities say also has a parole violation) were also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Addison police who announced the charges in a social media post Saturday.

Each must post 10% or $200,000 to be released from custody.

About 12:40 p.m. Feb. 16, Addison police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of S. Wisconsin, prosecutors said. They found two people, both shot multiple times, sitting in the driver's and passenger's seat of a Jeep SUV, prosecutors said. One was struck twice and the other was struck 11 times, according to prosecutors. Both were hospitalized.

Authorities say the individuals were sitting in the car when a Nissan Altima occupied by the defendants pulled up. Gonzales, Pichardo and Garcia exited their vehicle and approached the Jeep, according to prosecutors, who say Gonzales fired at the victims.

The defendants fled the scene. Pichardo, Gonzales and Martinez were arrested that day and Garcia was arrested Friday, prosecutors said.

"The allegations that these men ambushed a parked vehicle and, in a frightening display of violence, opened fire in the middle of the afternoon in a residential neighborhood are outrageous," Berlin said in a prepared statement in which he praised Addison police.

"This alleged complete disregard and disdain for public safety and the rule of law will not stand in DuPage County," said Berlin who thanked the Hinsdale, Elmhurst and Villa Park police departments for their collaborative efforts and assistance.

The defendants will be arraigned March 20 before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander.