4 men charged with attempted murder in Addison shooting

Four people have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Thursday that injured a woman and a juvenile in Addison.

According to DuPage County court records, Brandon Pichardo, of the 8000 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview; Irubiel Martinez, 19, of the 4100 block of South Campbell Street in Chicago; Efrain Garcia, 28, of the 2500 block of W. 46th Place in Chicago; and Damian Gonzales, 24, of the 4600 block of South California Avenue, Chicago, are each charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery -- discharge of a firearm.

Garcia, Pichardo and Martinez are accused of being "involved" in shooting the victims, and Gonzales is accused of "committing" the shootings, records say.

The men are being held in the DuPage County jail. No information was available late Friday night as to when they will have bail hearings.