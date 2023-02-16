Two people shot in Addison

Two people were found shot in Addison on Thursday, and police continue to investigate.

The Addison Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded about 12:45 p.m. to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of South Wisconsin Avenue and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nearby schools were checked by Addison police, who remained there until it was confirmed that the offending vehicle had fled the area, the post said.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Cmdr. Jose Gonzalez at (630) 543-3080.