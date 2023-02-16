Report: Lisle bank robbery suspects traced to Chicago warehouse
Updated 2/16/2023 10:27 PM
The BMO Harris branch on Maple Avenue was robbed at 9:10 a.m. by four people, WBBM-Channel 2 reported.
Less than an hour later, two dozen police vehicles descended on a warehouse in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. Employees were evacuated and a nearby high school was placed on lockdown as the police searched, according to the Channel 2 report.
