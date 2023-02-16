Mount Prospect, public works employees agree to 5-year deal

Mount Prospect has reached a new, five-year contract with its public works employees. The deal gives the workers 33% wage hike over five years, but is expected to save the village significantly on health insurance costs, officials say. Courtesy of Mike Zarnek

Mount Prospect's new contract with its public works employees will hike their wages 33% over five years, but save the village substantial health insurance costs, officials say.

Under the five-year deal approved by village trustees last week, the 40 members of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 will switch from union health insurance to the village's insurance. Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said that saves the village about $1.7 million over the five years.

Dorsey said the 33% pay increase will move the employees from eighth among nine comparable communities to the top quarter. The current hourly wage for a maintenance worker at the top of the pay scale is $40.60 an hour, whereas Arlington Heights pays a similar employee $48.71 per hour, officials say.

By January 2027, that Mount Prospect worker will make $55.77 an hour.

Workers covered by the deal include maintenance personnel, electricians and mechanics.

The deal also includes one-time direct payment to a retirement health savings account for 11 employees who chose to forego retiree health benefits.