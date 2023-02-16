Bartlett police warn of rise in ruse burglaries

Bartlett police are warning of a recent increase in ruse burglaries in neighboring communities.

This type of burglary generally occurs when the homeowner is distracted by an individual who poses as a village employee, contractor or utility worker. The individual will try to lure the homeowner outside in the backyard to look at a landscaping, fencing or a property-line issue while another individual enters the home to steal valuable items such as cash or jewelry.

Other times, the individual will try to lure the homeowner into an isolated area of the home to check on a reported electric, gas, or water issue while another individual enters the home.

Don't let anyone into your home without checking their identification and contacting someone to verify their credentials. Village employees and/or utility workers will never ask for permission to enter your residence without setting up an appointment. Be wary of those not driving official company vehicles.

Call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activities to deter these types of crime.