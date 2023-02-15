Schaumburg Citizen Police Academy returns March 8

The next session of the Schaumburg Police Department's Citizen Police Academy begins March 8.

Classes meet once a week for 10 weeks, offering participants an up-close look at the many facets of police work and how the department operates.

Schaumburg residents and employees of Schaumburg businesses, ages 18 and older, are eligible to participate. Registration is limited to the first 20 participants.

For more information and to apply, visit the village's website at www.schaumburg.com/cpa, email Paula Diaz at pdiaz@schaumburg.com or dial 311 in Schaumburg.