District 64 board to approve labor pact with support workers

Daily Herald report

The Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board will meet Thursday night to approve a labor agreement for support staff members and to discuss other issues.

The proposed pact with the Support Staff Council of District 64 sets wages and other benefits for custodians, maintenance workers and administrative assistants. If approved, it will run through 2025.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Jefferson School, 8200 W Greendale Ave, Niles.