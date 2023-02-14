Would Mount Prospect benefit from the Bears? Village board candidates weigh in

How would a new stadium for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights affect its neighbors in Mount Prospect?

Candidates for the Mount Prospect village board discussed potential impacts during a group interview Monday with the Daily Herald. Four candidates are seeking three 4-year seats in the April 4 election.

Vince Dante, currently an Elk Grove Township trustee, said an increase in traffic would bring business but also affect local roadways. With a Metra station in downtown Mount Prospect, there is the potential for pregame stops, as well as satellite parking for shuttle buses, he said.

"They'll need places to stay, and we could potentially take advantage of the hotel overflow," Dante added.

Former Trustee Eleni Hatzis agreed the stadium could bring more patrons to Mount Prospect businesses.

"Yes, it may produce more traffic driving through our main streets," she said. "However, those individuals also will be the ones to stop and grab a bite to eat or stay the night."

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli, the only incumbent in the race, said a move by the Bears would be a great opportunity for Mount Prospect.

"We will definitely have to work with our regional partners, perhaps in a task force to evaluate the unknowns that we may have to face," she added.

Saccotelli sees an opportunity for the village to reap revenues from those parking in town and taking Metra to Arlington Park. She also raised the potential of a marketing strategy to promote local businesses such as restaurants and hotels

Former Trustee William Grossi was less sanguine in his expectations for Mount Prospect.

"I don't believe there's going to be a very significant impact to village," he said. "Most people are going to be driving to or taking the train to Arlington Park. We had the racetrack here for over 70 years. There really wasn't that much of an impact."

He said the most likely scenario is that most people coming from Chicago would take a highway to the stadium, have their pregame gatherings or cookouts there and, after the game, hit the highway to return home.

"If you think about yourself, when you go to a Bears game, a Cubs game, a Sox game now, do you really stop afterwards?" he asked.