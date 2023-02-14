Police: Woman grabbed while running on Fox River Trail

A woman reported being attacked Monday evening while she was running along the Fox River Trail near downtown St. Charles.

It happened around 6:45 p.m., near the 300 block of South Riverside Avenue, St. Charles police reported Tuesday.

The woman, 47, was running with a running club, but the other runners were ahead of her. She heard someone quickly approaching from behind.

The person then put his arms around her shoulders, grabbing her chest and abdomen. The woman screamed, and the man ran off westbound, crossing the river on the pedestrian bridge near Indiana Street.

He was last seen running northbound on First Street toward Illinois Street.

The woman reported he was of unknown race and age, had a thin build, was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was wearing a gray or dark camouflage print winter coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call (630) 377-4435. Anonymous information may be left at (866) 378-4267 or by visiting stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.