 

Ex-Bloomingdale Township highway commissioner gets prison for kickback scheme

  Robert Czernek

    Robert Czernek

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/14/2023 8:46 PM

Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme with a corrupt contractor.

The 71-year-old, whose lawyers said he is suffering symptoms of "long-haul COVID" among other maladies, dabbed tears from his eyes and cleared his throat frequently during a sentencing hearing that lasted about 40 minutes.

 

Czernek spoke softly as he read nervously from a written statement.

"I make no excuses for my conduct," he said. "My crime was not a mistake, it was something that I did to enrich myself," he said.

