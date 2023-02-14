Ex-Bloomingdale Township highway commissioner gets prison for kickback scheme
Updated 2/14/2023 8:46 PM
Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme with a corrupt contractor.
The 71-year-old, whose lawyers said he is suffering symptoms of "long-haul COVID" among other maladies, dabbed tears from his eyes and cleared his throat frequently during a sentencing hearing that lasted about 40 minutes.
Czernek spoke softly as he read nervously from a written statement.
"I make no excuses for my conduct," he said. "My crime was not a mistake, it was something that I did to enrich myself," he said.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
