 

Bloomingdale Restaurant Week serves up deals, prizes

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/14/2023 3:59 PM

Bloomingdale Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with special menus and other incentives for dining out.

Restaurant patrons can enter to win a prize by emailing in proof of their visits to participating Bloomingdale establishments between Feb. 20-26. Every $10 spent equals one chance to win a restaurant gift card bundle.

 

To enter, write your name and town on the receipt, make sure the receipt includes the name of the restaurant and the date, take a picture of the receipt and email it to Contest@BloomingdaleChamber.com. Receipts must be received by March 1 to be included in the random drawing.

People who help promote restaurant week on social media also will have a chance to win additional restaurant gift cards. Take a selfie, post and tag the restaurant visit with #BCRestaurantWeek2023 to be entered into the drawing.

Restaurant Week sponsors are the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce, Embolden Wealth Management and the village.

For details, visit BloomingdaleChamber.com/Restaurant-Week.

