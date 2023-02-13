Wauconda hosting information sessions on home rule request
Updated 2/13/2023 2:25 PM
Wauconda is hosting three public information session in March to discuss the village's April 4 referendum seeking home-rule status.
Village officials say home rule would allow the creation of a 1% sales tax that would generate $1.2 million to $1.7 million annually and be directed mainly to fund road repairs and improvements. Officials say the village's paving program alone costs about $2 million a year, more than current revenues can fund.
The sessions are set for 7 p.m. March 2, at village hall, 101 N. Main St.; 9 a.m. March 11, at the Wauconda Public Library, 801 N. Main St.; and 7 p.m. March 23 over Zoom. Register for the virtual event at WaucondaHomeRule.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.