Wauconda hosting information sessions on home rule request

Wauconda is hosting three public information session in March to discuss the village's April 4 referendum seeking home-rule status.

Village officials say home rule would allow the creation of a 1% sales tax that would generate $1.2 million to $1.7 million annually and be directed mainly to fund road repairs and improvements. Officials say the village's paving program alone costs about $2 million a year, more than current revenues can fund.

The sessions are set for 7 p.m. March 2, at village hall, 101 N. Main St.; 9 a.m. March 11, at the Wauconda Public Library, 801 N. Main St.; and 7 p.m. March 23 over Zoom. Register for the virtual event at WaucondaHomeRule.com.