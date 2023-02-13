Watch Villa Park District 45 school board candidates on curriculum, philosophy, process
Updated 2/13/2023 7:37 AM
Villa Park Elementary District 45 school board candidates Carol Klamecki, Melissa Slinn, Allen Legutki and Katie Wagner meet with Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway, who is representing the Daily Herald Editorial Board as it makes an endorsement in the race.
Klamecki and Slinn are seeking a third 4-year term. Legutki was appointed last year to fill a vacant seat and is running for his full term. Wagner is running for the school board for the first time.
