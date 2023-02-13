Streamwood condo fire leaves 8 units uninhabitable

An early morning fire at a Streamwood condominium complex significantly damaged two units, but left eight units uninhabitable.

Streamwood firefighters were called to the 0-100 of North Victoria Lane just after 4 a.m. after residents were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors.

Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started on a rear deck and spread to two adjacent units.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the units was estimated to be at more than $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.