Streamwood condo fire leaves 8 units uninhabitable
Updated 2/13/2023 8:39 AM
An early morning fire at a Streamwood condominium complex significantly damaged two units, but left eight units uninhabitable.
Streamwood firefighters were called to the 0-100 of North Victoria Lane just after 4 a.m. after residents were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors.
Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started on a rear deck and spread to two adjacent units.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the units was estimated to be at more than $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
