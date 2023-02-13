Here's how you can help provide earthquake relief for Turkey, Syria

A baby is rescued last week from a building that was destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey. DIA Images via AP

By Madhu Krishnamurthy

mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com

As rescuers continue to pull survivors from the rubble seven days after deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, global and local relief agencies are stepping up urgent appeals for aid.

The death toll from last Monday's earthquakes and aftershocks that have devastated large swaths of both countries has surpassed 33,000 people.

"Right now, we are collecting only cash donations," said Amna Saeed of Lombard, who is in charge of in-kind donations and sending shipping containers to disaster zones for Helping Hand for Relief and Development.

The Elmhurst-based international aid agency is accepting cash donations for earthquake relief through its website, hhrd.org/Turkiye, and awaiting approval to begin collecting in-kind donations at its warehouse.

For now, organizers are helping the Turkish Consulate in Chicago gather donations from a wish list of items. The consulate is located at 455 N. City Front Plaza Drive (NBC Tower), Suite 2900. Donors are urged to call (312) 263-0645 or (773) 383-5545 to coordinate drop-offs with consulate staff or text Saeed at (630) 440-0794 for help.

"We can provide them Helping Hand boxes," Saeed said. "If we can help, we will."

Donor wish list

Immediate needs include bottled water, hot meals, tents, heaters, blankets and quilts, sleeping bags, flashlights, power banks, winter coats and clothing, shoes, first-aid supplies, dry food provisions, and hygiene products. Donations for earthquake relief may be made to the following reputable charities:

• Helping Hand for Relief and Development, hhrd.org/Turkiye.

• Syrian American Medical Society, sams-usa.net/donate/.

• Zakat Foundation of America, zakat.org/turkey-earthquake-2023.

• Syria Forum USA, sf-us.org.

• Syria Relief and Development, srd.ngo/.

• MedGlobal, medglobal.org/donations/general-donation-form/.

• Rahma Worldwide, rahmaww.org or facebook.com/donate/497895759169495/.

• Swasia Charity Foundation, swasia.org/donation/.

• United Mission for Relief & Development, umrelief.org.

• Muslim Aid USA, mausa.org.

• Turkish Red Crescent, kizilay.org.tr.

• Embrace Relief, embracerelief.org.

• United Hands Relief & Development, uhrelief.org.

Museum community day

Bessie Coleman, the first Black and first Native American female pilot, is the sixth woman featured on the U.S. quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters program.

Coinciding with the coin's release, the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago will host "Historic Change: The Soaring Life of Pilot Bessie Coleman Community Day" from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 740 East 56th Place.

The free community day will feature a re-enactment performance by Coleman's great-niece Gigi Coleman, art-making activities, and story times. Casey Grant, author and one of Delta Air Line's first Black flight attendants, will give a presentation.

Attendees can design their own quarter with help from a U.S. Mint design manager and create a paper airplane.

The event is being held in partnership with the National Women's History Museum, the U.S. Mint, and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum. It is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/3kk69n8k.

Women in STEM

Harper College in Palatine will host its annual HOPE Giving Circle Women at the Table breakfast and panel discussion on March 23.

Female leaders in STEM fields will share their journeys and insights on the opportunities and challenges facing women in the arenas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Panelists are Trina Gizel, vice president of information technology and chief information officer with ECHO Inc.; Rachel Kereszturi, health solutions actuarial technician for Aon; Laura Leber, director of design phase management for Mortenson Construction; and Aarthi Vijaykumar, nephrologist with Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois.

The discussion will be moderated by Nellie Khalil, associate professor of biology and director of Harper's Office of International Education.

The program will run from 8 to 10 a.m. in the college's Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road. RSVP by March 16 at www.harpercollege.edu/foundation/hope/HOPEWomenAtTheTable.php.

Hispanic conference

The 41st national leadership conference of Chicago-based United States Hispanic Leadership Institute will return in person Thursday through Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago.

It will feature nationally prominent speakers, honorees, forums on timely and relevant issues, workshops and round-table discussions.

Administrators from federally certified Hispanic Serving Institutions and Emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions will meet with the executive director of White House Initiatives on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. Hispanic elected officials will meet with the Census Bureau director to discuss demographic changes in America.

Ambassadors from Latin American countries also will meet to promote greater collaboration in accessing higher education and economic opportunity between U.S. businesses and their countries.

For more information or to register, visit ushli.org/register-for-ushli-national-conference/.

The Gail Borden Public Library is hosting an exhibit on the music of influential Black artists from Chicago, such as Muddy Waters, Chance the Rapper and Mahalia Jackson. It is on display at the Main Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. - Courtesy of Gail Borden Public Library

Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin features an exhibit on the music of influential Black artists from Chicago, such as Muddy Waters, Chance the Rapper and Mahalia Jackson.

Musical artists from soul, jazz, blues, gospel, rap, rock and funk genres are highlighted in the exhibit at the Main Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. It also features a display case containing memorabilia of former Elgin opera and blues musician Mike Ledbetter, the late Elgin High School graduate who died of complications from epilepsy in 2019 at age 33.

Black History Month events include:

• "We Are Human: CHAR In Concert," 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Library's Meadows Community Rooms.

• "The Life-Changing Power of Community with Author Clifton Taulbert," 7 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom. Taulbert is a former migrant cotton field worker. His first book, "Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored," was an international bestseller. His recent book, "The Invitation," was part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights law. He received an NAACP Image Award for his contribution to literature.

• Black American authors discussion group, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Main Library's Grove Room.

Register for the events at gailborden.info/register, by calling (847) 429-4598, or in person at the library. For more information, visit gailborden.info/blackhistory.

McHenry County College music instructor Pat Gaughan, right, and violin teacher Nancy Maio will present "Both Sides Now" on Thursday at the Crystal Lake college. The program explores social justice, civil rights, peace movements, and feminism through the songs of artists such as Joni Mitchell, Mary Travers, Joan Baez and Judy Collins. - Courtesy of McHenry County College

Explore social justice, civil rights, peace movements and feminism through the songs of artists such as Joni Mitchell, Mary Travers, Joan Baez and Judy Collins at McHenry County College.

It's part of the Crystal Lake college's latest educational speaker series, "Both Sides Now," to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Luecht Auditorium.

MCC music instructor Pat Gaughan and violin teacher Nancy Maio will give the live musical presentation using vocals, guitar and fiddle to journey back to the 1960s and '70s.

"I chose 'Both Sides Now,' Joni Mitchell's iconic song, for the title of this program because just as Mitchell's song describes the beauty of clouds, love, and life, yet illustrates the challenges of them, I hope to portray the inspiring life events that played a role in the music of these women," said Gaughan, who teaches world music and guitar.

The session is free and open to the public. Registration is urged, but walk-ins are welcome. For information, visit mchenry.edu/experts.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.