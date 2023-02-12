Police: Vernon Hills man missing, endangered

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 75-year-old Vernon Hills man reported missing and endangered Sunday morning.

According to an Illinois State Police alert, Jack Krause was last seen near 1255 Town Center Road in Vernon Hills driving a blue Kia Forte Sedan with Illinois license plate CF46202.

Krause is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 228 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a brown, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Krause has a condition which places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department at (847) 262-4449 or call 911.