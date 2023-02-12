Police: Road rage leads to shooting early Sunday in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are investigating a reported road rage incident that led to a shooting early Sunday on the village's north side.

Police said the incident began at about 2:51 a.m. in another community then led to a person being shot at, but not hit, in the area of Boxwood Drive and Dogwood Lane. No injuries were reported.

According to police, officers and detectives have identified the vehicles involved and are working the case. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.

The village's Boxwood neighborhood has been a source of concern for law enforcement recently. Prior to Sunday, two other shootings were reported -- on Dec. 12 and Jan. 3 -- in the area, which is bounded roughly by Wheeling Road, Kensington Road and Euclid Avenue.

Police held a community meeting with neighborhood residents Jan. 25 to discuss crime and encourage people to contact police when something unlawful or suspicious occurs.