Suburban Skyview: Luxury apartments part of Hawthorn Mall's repurpose plan

Work continues on the Hawthorn Mall's redevelopment plan called Hawthorn 2.0.

Its goal is to make the Vernon Hills mall a regional destination with greater shopping, dining and entertainment experience, new residences and green space.

Construction is ongoing at the east side of the mall along Milwaukee Avenue. The shuttered Sears anchor store was demolished in early 2021, making way for the repurposing plan. Apartments are being built at what is called "Main Street," which will include restaurants and shops.

A second phase of the overall $252 million redo was approved last fall and is utilizing the former Carson's store site. This portion of the project includes additional luxury apartments, retail/restaurant space and a new mall entry.

Residences in the Domaine at Hawthorn Row will open this spring, offering studio to three-bedroom apartment units. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor/outdoor courtyard with swimming pool, dog run and a business center.

Hawthorn Mall turns 50 this year. For more information on the project, visit thenewhawthorn.com.

