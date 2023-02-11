 

Suburban Skyview: Luxury apartments part of Hawthorn Mall's repurpose plan

  • A worker's shadow is cast along the roof of a new luxury apartment building being constructed at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. The apartments are part of the mall's $252 million repurposing project.

      A worker's shadow is cast along the roof of a new luxury apartment building being constructed at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. The apartments are part of the mall's $252 million repurposing project. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 2/11/2023 5:08 PM

Work continues on the Hawthorn Mall's redevelopment plan called Hawthorn 2.0.

Its goal is to make the Vernon Hills mall a regional destination with greater shopping, dining and entertainment experience, new residences and green space.

 

Construction is ongoing at the east side of the mall along Milwaukee Avenue. The shuttered Sears anchor store was demolished in early 2021, making way for the repurposing plan. Apartments are being built at what is called "Main Street," which will include restaurants and shops.

A second phase of the overall $252 million redo was approved last fall and is utilizing the former Carson's store site. This portion of the project includes additional luxury apartments, retail/restaurant space and a new mall entry.

Residences in the Domaine at Hawthorn Row will open this spring, offering studio to three-bedroom apartment units. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor/outdoor courtyard with swimming pool, dog run and a business center.

Hawthorn Mall turns 50 this year. For more information on the project, visit thenewhawthorn.com.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 