Crystal Lake native selected as 'Nurse of the Year' for Advocate Health Care

Registered Nurse Lindsey Knickrehm, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, is among Advocate's 2022 Nurse of the Year award winners. Courtesy of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

A Crystal Lake native who works as a nurse across multiple units at a hospital in Barrington was selected as one of Advocate Health Care's 2022 Nurse of the Year, officials said.

Lindsey Knickrehm, a registered nurse, was selected for the recognition at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, according to a hospital news release.

Knickrehm was among 750 nurses nominated across Advocate's system, and one of 31 nurses to win the award, along with one nursing lead and four nurse-led teams. Knickrehm was the lone person to win the award at Advocate Good Shepherd.

Knickrehm said Tuesday she was honored, but also didn't expect the award.

"I'm so grateful for the recognition," Knickrehm said. "I like working here and it feels good to help serve my community."

Born and raised in Crystal Lake and having attended Crystal Lake Central High School, Knickrehm said she knew she wanted to be a nurse at age 15 after a family member had a medical emergency.

"I was exposed to how patients were cared for in that setting," she said. "(Health care workers) go to work and give their all for people who they don't know."

After a decade of working as a medical assistant, Knickrehm graduated as a nurse two years ago, and began working at Advocate shortly after. She was surprised she was nominated given how long she's been at the hospital.

Chief Nursing Officer Mary Roesch said in the release Knickrehm makes the transition from the hospital "seamless for her patients." Knickrehm also serves as co-chair of the Clinical Resource Shared Governance committee and is helping improve the nursing profession.

"Lindsey takes compassion, competence and collaboration to the highest level," Roesch said.

Going into work every day, Knickrehm said she doesn't have a single philosophy, other than just wanting to help people.

"Even if it's something very minimal, just knowing that I'm helping people and they receive good care," she said. "I take great satisfaction in knowing I helped somebody."

Knickrehm works in the hospital's float pool, which has her helping patients across many different units.

With hospitals short-staffed nationally, Knickrehm said burnout is a challenge for nurses.

Knickrehm said she started working at 16 and always has worked hard. Nevertheless, she finds herself burned out easily sometimes after picking up overtime at the hospital. She said she's conscious of taking time away for herself.

"I won't lie, there is definitely burnout (for the nurses)," she said. "But I think here we do a great job to provide the best care to our patients."