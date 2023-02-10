 

Cantigny Park blossoms with annual orchid show

  • Orchid lovers will enjoy fragrance and bright pops of color during the Batavia Orchid Society's show at Wheaton's Cantigny Park.

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/10/2023 4:38 PM

Dreaming of spring? An orchid show at Cantigny Park will chase away the winter doldrums.

Visitors to the Batavia Orchid Society's show will see vibrant displays of tropical blooms, demonstrations on orchid care and repotting as well as sales of plants, books and supplies during a two-day exhibition.

 

The show will be held in Cantigny's Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Admission is free with $5 parking at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. For more information, visit bataviaorchidsociety.org.

