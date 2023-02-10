Bond set to $250,000 for Hainesville man in connection with Mount Prospect murder

Bond has been set to $250,000 for a Hainesville man accused in connection with a gang-related shooting in Mount Prospect, officials said Friday.

Bryan Estrada, 24, was charged with one count of attempted murder, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim and four friends, ages 10 to 17, were walking near the intersection of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane on Oct. 18, police said. They were approached by three people who yelled gang-related comments and started shooting at them, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the groin; he was treated at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Estrada is the second person charged in the shooting. Earlier this month, Christian Longsworth, 26, whose address was not given, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and held without bail.

Estrada and Longsworth are both scheduled for hearings March 3 in Rolling Meadows.

• Daily Herald staff writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.