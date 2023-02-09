Wheaton man who is charged with having child porn posts bail

A Wheaton man accused of having child pornography is out on bail.

Robert J. Morales, of the 1600 block of Monticello Court, is charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography (victim younger than 13).

Morales was held on $100,000 bail but posted the required $10,000 on Wednesday and was released from the DuPage County jail, according to police. As a condition of his release, Morales has been barred from having contact with anyone younger than 18, with the exception of his child.

An investigation by Wheaton police culminated in Morales' arrest about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Police were acting on a cybercrimes tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce of the Illinois attorney general's office.

He is next due in court on March 6 in front of Judge Michael Reidy.