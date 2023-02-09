Mount Prospect to display banners downtown honoring local veterans

Mount Prospect is launching a new program to pay tribute to the community's military heroes.

The Veteran Banner Recognition Program will honor current and former Mount Prospect residents who served with a banner bearing their likeness displayed downtown.

"The Veteran Banner Program is beautiful way for our community to recognize and remind us all of the Mount Prospect residents who served and sacrificed for our country," village Trustee John Matuszak said.

Veteran banners will be installed for two, four-week periods -- the two weeks before and after Memorial Day, and the two weeks before and after Veterans Day. After those eight weeks, the banner will be retired and made available to the veteran or the person who sought to have the banner displayed.

To have a local veteran included, residents can fill out an online application at https://tinyurl.com/53h342hn and submit a high-resolution digital photo of the veteran in uniform. The application deadline is April 3.

Due to a limited number of banner locations, applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Chosen applicants will be notified by the village.

There is no cost to participate in the program or have the banner created. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (847) 870-5640.