'Besides praying, there's nothing I can do': Suburban man lost more than 100 relatives in Turkey

Wiping away tears, Mehmet Deniz of Hoffman Estates tried to put in to words the impossible helplessness he feels after losing over 100 family members in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

Deniz, who moved the to U.S. three years ago, attended a vigil Thursday sponsored by the Turkish American Society of Chicago for those affected by the Monday earthquakes, which have so far caused over 20,000 deaths. Some reports call it a 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by an aftershock, while others calls that aftershock a separate 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

Deniz said through a translator that he spoke to his brother in Antakya, Turkey, shortly after the first quake happened and could hear people screaming in the background.

His brother told him there was almost nothing left of the village that's outside Antakya. "Everything has been destroyed," he recounted his brother saying.

He wasn't able to connect with his family again until the next day, when he found out his mom and 11 siblings were safe. Through tears he told the translator that more than 100 aunts, uncles and cousins had died.

He last spoke to his brother just a few hours before the vigil. They don't have electricity, so they've been using their cars to charge their phones. His family, including his 90-year-old grandmother, have spent their nights sleeping outside in the cold because there is no shelter.

Deniz said they've spent most of their days preparing the dead for funerals. His brothers have buried about 40 people a day.

"They're very cold and I feel so sad that I cannot help them right now," he said. "Besides praying, there's nothing I can do."

About 150 people attended Thursday's vigil in Mount Prospect, joining in prayer and listening to heartfelt speeches.

"Our hearts are heavy with the devastating news of the earthquake," said Ali Yurtsever, executive director of Huddled Masses. "The aftermath of the quake has left us all feeling helpless and in mourning.

"Your presence here is a testament to the kindness and generosity of our community."

The Turkish American Society of Chicago, along with sister organization Embrace Relief, is raising funds for the victims and working with community members mourning the loss of their family members back home.

Immediate needs in earthquake-devastated areas include bottled water, hot meals and tea, tents, heaters, blankets, winter coats and garments, first-aid supplies, dry food provisions, and hygiene products.

Donations for earthquake relief may be made to the following reputable charities with on-the-ground staff and access to affected areas:

• Helping Hand for Relief and Development, hhrd.org/Turkiye.

• Syrian American Medical Society, sams-usa.net/donate/.

• Zakat Foundation of America, zakat.org/turkey-earthquake-2023.

• Syria Forum USA, sf-us.org.

• Syria Relief and Development, srd.ngo/.

• MedGlobal, medglobal.org/donations/general-donation-form/.

• Rahma Worldwide, rahmaww.org or facebook.com/donate/497895759169495/.

• Swasia Charity Foundation, swasia.org/donation/.

• United Mission for Relief & Development, umrelief.org.

• Muslim Aid USA, mausa.org.

• Turkish Red Crescent, kizilay.org.tr.

• Embrace Relief, embracerelief.org.

• United Hands Relief & Development, uhrelief.org.