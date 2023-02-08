Naperville asked to commit $500,000 for tornado relief

The Naperville City Council has been asked to commit up to $500,000 in city funds to help residents replace yards severely damaged by debris from the 2021 tornado.

Kristy Kennedy, a co-founder of Naperville Tornado Relief, made the request during Tuesday's city council meeting. The organization's mission, under the guidance of the M.P. Foundation nonprofit group, is to prioritize 70 yards littered with broken glass, shards of metal and other dangerous objects from the EF-3 tornado that struck portions of the city.

Intending to complete the job by the end of this year, Kennedy said 300 homes east of Wehrli Road and south of 75th Street could be helped through yard replacements, landscaping, tree removal and other efforts depending on available funds.

"The funding will go a long way to provide meaningful relief to families who have been through so much," Kennedy said.

Last month, State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray helped secure $1 million in state funding for Naperville Tornado Relief, which set an overall goal of $1.5 million. With yard replacement estimates averaging $17,000 apiece and additional costs for parkways and other debris-cleaning needs, Kennedy said, the effort may require additional funding.

Councilman Benny White, who served as mayor pro tem on Tuesday because an illness forced Steve Chirico to attend by phone, suggested the possible use of COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The council voted to direct city staff to research the best way to help affected residents.

"Every rainstorm that pops up, more and more debris is just coming out of the ground," White said.

Councilman Paul Hinterlong stressed the need to prevent fraud during the process. He asked Kennedy to provide the steps being taken to protect the money.

Kennedy said potential contractors are carefully being vetted. Homeowners can pick their contractors. But first, they must sign releases to receive funding.

She also said the allocation of funds is limited in scope and won't include items such as fish ponds and areas under decks.

Because the yard replacement work is intensive -- scraping off several inches of grass and soil and replacing it with grass seed that must be cared for -- Kennedy said it's highly unlikely anyone will ask for a yard replacement who doesn't need it because of severe tornado damage.

Kennedy said her group is scheduling a town hall meeting to detail the application process. Certified letters will be sent to homeowners in the affected area.