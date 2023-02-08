Mount Prospect gives village manager raise, $30,000 bonus

Mount Prospect village trustees, happy with the town's progress, have rewarded Village Manager Michael Cassady with a raise and $30,000 bonus.

The hike will increase Cassady's annual salary from $256,620 to $275,000, according to village documents.

Trustee Augie Filippone cast the only board vote against the compensation plan Tuesday, but declined to publicly discuss his reasons.

"I have already expressed my questions and comments to the board in closed session, as well as to the village manager," he said.

Village resident Carole Martz criticized the agreement at Tuesday's village board meeting.

"As a citizen of Mount Prospect, the $30,000 bonus gave me pause. That's a lot of money that's being given to Mr. Cassady," she said.

But Mayor Paul Hoefert defended the deal, saying Cassady has created a strong and productive environment at village hall.

"Not everyone can do what Mr. Cassidy has done over the last seven years, and which culminated in some very positive things this past year," Hoefert said. "And we are blessed to have him on our team."

Cassady later said Mount Prospect had a great 2022 and praised the village's leadership team for its accomplishments.

"I'm grateful for the support of the board," he added.

Among the 2022 accomplishments lauded by the board were the receipt of more than $10 million in state and federal grants for intersection improvements at Rand Road, Route 83 and Kensington Road, and at Mount Prospect, Central and Rand roads; bringing a $2.5 billion data center complex to the former United Airlines campus; negotiating with Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Palatine and Wheeling for an emergency water interconnection; negotiating the $2 million sale and redevelopment of the former public safety building; and negotiations for the Prospect Place redevelopment.