District 64 board to talk superintendent search Thursday

The Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board could approve a contract with a consulting firm that will lead the search for a new superintendent during a special meeting Thursday night.

BWP & Associates, a Libertyville company specializing in school superintendent searches, is up for the job. Contract details, including the likely fee, weren't publicly available Wednesday because attorneys were reviewing the proposed pact, a District 64 spokesman said.

A presentation by the consulting firm about options for the search is planned for the meeting.

District 64 Superintendent Eric Olson announced in January that he will resign in June.

Thursday's board meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Jefferson School, 8200 W. Greendale Ave, Niles. It will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@d64boemeetings.