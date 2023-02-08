Authorities: Friends of man killed in ATV crash could face charges for tampering with evidence

A 56-year-old Spring Grove-area man died after crashing his ATV and authorities are contemplating charging one or more of his friends for tampering with evidence from the crash.

Glenn Luthardt was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, sheriff's officials said.

The initial 911 caller said they had found Luthardt lying on the ground near North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, which is where sheriff's deputies found him unconscious and unresponsive at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

There were no vehicles present near Luthardt's body and no initial indication there had been a vehicle crash, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Wednesday.

Through interviews and surveillance footage, investigators determined Luthardt had been drinking at a bar around a quarter-mile from the crash site. Luthardt left the bar on his ATV. He was speeding, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle which landed on top of him, Covelli said.

Covelli said a friend of Luthardt's who was following him home removed the ATV from atop his body so there was no evidence at the scene he'd been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Detectives found Luthardt's ATV outside one of his friends' homes around a half-mile from the crash site, Covelli said.

Covelli said criminal charges are possible as investigators continue to work the case. He said if charges were filed they would follow the full investigation, which could take weeks or months.