Vigil in Mount Prospect for victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria

The Mount Prospect-based Turkish American Society of Chicago will host a vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday for those affected by the massive earthquake that killed and injured thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The society is located at 501 Midway Drive in Mount Prospect.

TASC also is working with the international humanitarian aid organization Embrace Relief to raise funds for the victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Victims are in dire need of basic essentials as they also fight the severe cold weather in the region, the society said. For information about giving, visit www.embracerelief.org.