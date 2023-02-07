Resident's watercolors now on display at Northbrook Public Library

Northbrook resident and artist Ken Call, next to his watercolor "Imagine," has his first solo exhibit at the Northbrook Public Library through Feb. 28. Courtesy of Linda Vering, Northbrook Public Library

As part of its "Artist in Residence" series, the Northbrook Arts Commission in tandem with the Northbrook Public Library is hosting the first solo exhibition of Northbrook resident Ken Call.

An award-winning watercolorist, the Rochelle, Illinois, native's lively work is displayed in the library's first, second and third stories through Feb. 28.

In creating these pieces, Call has stated, "the one thing that comes to mind before anything else is the play of sunlight, indoors or out, which defines and creates a mood."

Viewers can see that in his use of shadow, color and perspective in pieces such as "The Birders" and "Wishing," stationed in the library's first-floor hallway.

Call, who graduated from the American Academy of Art in 1980 and studied in Paris a decade later, has created more than 500 illustrations for magazines, books, corporations and advertising agencies. His work also is shown in galleries and by private collectors nationwide.

Call is a Master Signature member with the Transparent Watercolor Society of America and the Illinois Watercolor Society.