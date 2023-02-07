 

Parking garage no longer part of Des Plaines hotel plan

  • An architectural rendering of a hotel proposed for 1700 Higgins Road in Des Plaines. City council members on Monday approved the builder's request to eliminate a 207-space garage from the plan.

    An architectural rendering of a hotel proposed for 1700 Higgins Road in Des Plaines. City council members on Monday approved the builder's request to eliminate a 207-space garage from the plan. Courtesy of Des Plaines

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 2/7/2023 12:00 PM

Construction of a new hotel on Des Plaines' south side will move forward without a parking garage.

The city council on Monday night approved the developer's request to eliminate a 207-space garage from its plan for the 1700 block of Higgins Road.

 

A five-story Homes2 Suites by Hilton with 107 guest rooms has been proposed for the vacant land. The site is part of the development that's now home to the 1700 Higgins Centre office building.

A company called Mariner Higgins Centre owns the nearly 6-acre property and plans to sell about an acre on the southeast side to a different group, identified Monday as DP Hospitality Inc., for the hotel.

The city council approved the hotel and garage plans in 2021, but nothing has been built yet.

The garage no longer is financially viable, Mariner Higgins Centre representatives have said.

The council approved the change Monday with a 5-2 vote. Aldermen Colt Moylan of the 2nd Ward and Patsy Smith of the 8th Ward voted against the request, while 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman was absent.

Moylan and Smith didn't explain their objections during the meeting. On Tuesday, Moylan said he voted against the change because he's concerned about the quality of the project and disappointed with the developer's attendance record at meetings.

In related action, the council delayed voting on a requested property assessment reduction for the property. The Cook County Board will decide whether or not to give the developer the financial break; the council first must decide whether or not to support the request.

